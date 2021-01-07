Dell Launches 40-inch Ultrawide Curved Monitor

These days ultrawide monitors are very popular. If you’re looking for this kind of setup, you might be interested to learn that Dell has announced their latest monitor that they’re adding to their lineup, a 40-inch ultrawide curved display.

Thanks to its ultrawide form factor, this display will have a higher-than-normal resolution that you might expect from a 4K display. The resolution is an impressive 5,120 x 2,160, meaning that it will provide as much as 33% more screen real estate than a typical 16:9 4K display. Nice.

The monitor features a 5ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate which is more than enough for most users, but gamers might want more. It is still more than functional for most uses and can be used for almost anything. Dell is also boasting features like “true-to-life” colors, and it also comes with a ton of connectivity options. We like what we see here.

It has your standard HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, Thunderbolt 3 that provides 90W charging for devices like laptops, USB-C, and a bunch of USB upstream and downstream ports. It will cost you though. The Dell 40-inch ultrawide curved 4K display will be available on the 28th of January and will be priced at $2,100.

Source Ubergizmo

