How to delete your Snapchat account

If you have come to the end of your journey with Snapchat and would like to deactivate or delete your Snapchat account, this quick guide will take you through the process. There are several ways to delete an account depending on the hardware you are using, whether it be your computer, iPhone or Android phone or tablet.

Since the launch of Snapchat launch back in 2011, the service has suffered some large-scale breaches to its security where user data has been accessed as well as plenty of controversies and privacy concerns over its life. If it is now time for you to leave Snapchat behind, delete your account in full, then this guide will take you through the process.

Deleting your Snapchat account

Once you have deleted your account, Snapchat will deactivate the account for the first 30 days just in case you would like to re-enable it. Although while your account is deactivated, any friends cannot contact or interact with you via the application. Once the 30 days app, your account will be permanently deleted. Removing all your friends, Snaps, Chats, Stories and account settings.

Snapchat will also delete all your device and location data from its main database. Although they will keep some personal information which they apparently need for “legal, security and business needs”. This will include any purchases you made using the Snapchat application and when you accepted their Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The first way we will cover is by deleting your account using your phone or tablet. On iOS simply :

1. Go to the official Snapchat app and select the settings button on the Profile screen.

2. Then scroll down the page until you see “Account Actions”

3. Then select “Delete Account”

4. Follow the step-by-step instructions provided by Snapchat to delete your account in full

To delete your account on an Android device or via the web using a browser.

1. Simply go to the official Snapchat website and the Accounts Portal

2. Login to the account you would like to delete using your username and password

If for some reason, you have deleted your Snapchat account and would like to reactivate it within the 30 days of deletion. Using the same username and password, simply log back into your account. It is worth remembering that while your account is deactivated, you can’t use your email address to login or change your password. For more information on deleting your Snapchat account and other areas of using the application, jump over to the official support site.

