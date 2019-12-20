Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle, Save 91%

We have an awesome deal on the Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 91% off the regular price.

The Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, it normally retails for $480.

Deep Learning is a set of powerful algorithms that are the force behind self-driving cars, image searching, voice recognition, and many, many more applications we consider decidedly “futuristic.” One of the central foundations of deep learning is linear regression; using probability theory to gain deeper insight into the “line of best fit.” This is the first step to building machines that, in effect, act like neurons in a neural network as they learn while they’re fed more information. In this course, you’ll start with the basics of building a linear regression module in Python, and progress into practical machine learning issues that will provide the foundations for an exploration of Deep Learning.

Here is what is included in the deal:

Deep Learning Prerequisites: Linear Regression in Python Deep Learning Prerequisites: Logistic Regression in Python Data Science: Deep Learning in Python Data Science: Practical Deep Learning in Theano & TensorFlow

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence Introductory Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals