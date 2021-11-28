Deeper Connect Pico decentralized VPN and secure gateway

If you are searching for a more secure way to access the Internet may be interested in the Deeper Connect Pico a small VPN system offering enhanced security via a decentralised VPN. The hardware integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world’s one and only Decentralized VPN (DPN). Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Deeper Connect Pico is the world’s thinnest, lightest, smallest, and yet the most unique and powerful cybersecurity hardware device, which integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world’s one and only Decentralized VPN (DPN). Pico continues the legacy of the Deeper Connect family of products with the same plug-and-play setup and all the familiar features, providing convenience for people who travel frequently. With an included Wi-Fi Adapter, you can enjoy a safe and fast private network anytime and anywhere whether you are at home or on the go.”

Assuming that the Deeper Connect Pico funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Deeper Connect Pico decentralized VPN project view the promotional video below.

“Coming fully loaded with DPN (Decentralized VPN), Ad blocking, and Cybersecurity features, the Deeper Connect Pico can save you over US$ 600 a year compared to subscribing to similar individual services. Deeper Connect Pico is a truly all-in-one solution requiring minimal configuration to connect to all your devices, with the included Wi-Fi Adapter simply set up the Pico at home or on the go to enjoy all of its amazing features.”

“Online privacy and security have never been more critical than they are today. Lucky for us, powerful hardware like the Deeper Connect Pico exists to keep us protected. Let me show you what the Deeper Connect Pico is all about and how you can order one for yourself! The worldwide network of Deeper Connect devices enables a fully decentralized VPN experience (DPN) with Multi-Routing, Smart Routing and unrestricted access to content from any country without sacrificing Internet speed. DPN is not VPN, DPN has no centralized servers, ultimate control over your own encrypted data, censorship free providing a democratic internet with no speed dropping.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the decentralized VPN, jump over to the official Deeper Connect Pico crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

