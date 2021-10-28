Death’s Door hitting PlayStation and Switch on November 23rd

Many think that Death’s Door is one of the best indie games to come out earlier this year, and now it is heading to PlayStation consoles. So if you want to play on Sony’s platform, you can. During Sony’s State of Play presentation on Wednesday, Devolver Digital announced that it will release the Zelda-esque action-adventure game on November 23rd, allowing PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 fans to experience the game. After the event, Devolver said the game would come to Nintendo Switch on the same day. So good news for Nintendo users as well.

The game was released this past summer on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Death’s Door comes from Acid Nerve, the studio behind 2015’s Titan Souls. You play the game as a crow who has to collect souls for a bureaucratic organization called the Reaping Commission Headquarters. It is a lot like The Legend of Zelda, and it has a lot of similarities to From Software’s Dark Souls. The game has earned a lot of praise for its art direction and, music and gameplay. As a bonus, if you pre-order Death’s Door on PlayStation before the November 23rd release date, you also get Titan Souls for free.

Source Engadget

