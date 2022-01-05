Death Stranding Director’s Cut hits PC this spring

Last July, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, announced a director’s cut edition with some extra goodies, which hit PlayStation 5 back in September. PC gamers will now also get to experience this version in the Spring of 2022, which is about two years after the base game was ported to Windows. It may have taken a while, but at least we know it is on the way. As they say, better late than never.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC will use Intel’s Xe Super Sampling to improve performance, graphics and frame rates. Ultra-wide monitors will also be supported, so that is good news if you have an ultra wide monitor. The game will launch simultaneously on the Epic Game store and Steam. Like the PS5 version, the Director’s Cut will come with the same add-ons. You’ll get new weapons, missions, boss battles and even a racing mode.

We don’t have an exact date yet, just the general “Spring 2022”. At least that narrows it down some for those of us who can’t wait to play it. We won’t have too long of a wait when you think about it. Many fans have been wanting to experience this on the PC for a long time.

Source Engadget

