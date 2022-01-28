Death Stranding Director’s Cut arrives on March 30th for PC

Two and a half years after Death Stranding, the genre-bending action-adventure from director Hideo Kojima, hit Playstations and PCs all over the world, the most definitive version of the game so far now has a firm release date for PC. If you have been eagerly waiting to find out when you can play this game on your PC, the Death Stranding Director’s Cut will arrive via Steam on March 30th, 2022. That’s just 2 months away so we don’t have a very long wait ahead.

Kojima Studios had previously announced that the new version would arrive at some point this spring but with Thursday’s news, gamers now know for sure when they can expect this popular title. There is a lot to like here for hardcore fans of the hit game. Being a Director’s Cut doesn’t just mean that players will be treated to even longer cutscenes. (Some would say that they can’t possibly get any longer.) Existing PS5 players already have access to new weapons, missions, boss battles, and a racing mode while new PC gamers will get those bonuses as well as be able to use Intel’s Xe Super Sampling for improved graphics and performance to its fullest potential.

Source Engadget

Image Credit: Kojima Studios

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals