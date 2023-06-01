Deals Reminder: Retro Arcade Game Console

We have a great deal on the Retro Arcade Game Console in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 29% off the regular price, it normally retails for $189 and you can get it for $13.99.
The Retro Arcade Game Console is a nostalgic 8-bit console that brings you games from the 80s, 90s, and more. Simple plug and play, it comes with a wide compatibility range so you can enjoy gaming anywhere. This retro arcade game console is the perfect way to play your favorite games and lets you enjoy thousands of beautifully designed and full-featured games on its 20,000+ built-in games. With 32GB built-in storage, you’ll be able to store more than 20,000+ games without needing any external memory card.
- Full HD 1280 x 720P resolution. Offers a high-definition video experience
- 32GB storage. Improves the running speed while maintaining stability
- Beautiful design. Built with arylic panel & ultra-slim all-metal chassis with colorful light
- 20,000+ built-in games. Enjoy endless incredible gaming experience
- Wide compatibility. Supports TV, PC, Xbox 360, screen, monitor, projector & more
Specs
- Color: Multicolor
- Materials: Acrylic, Metal
- Dimensions: 25.2″L x 8.8″W x 2.8″H
- Weight: 6.2lbs
- Power source: wall plug
- Voltage: 110−240V
- Theme: retro
- Number of players: 4
- Games: 26,800
- Full HD resolution: 1280X720 HD
- Storage: 32GB
- Stylish & Durable Acrylic Panel
- Multi-language support: Spanish, English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese
- Smooth handling joystick & buttons
- Built-in speaker
- 12 core operation
- Supports VGA & HDMI
- Supports 4 external gamepads connection
- Supports multiplayer online games
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- TV
- PC
- Xbox 360
- Screen
- Monitor
- Projector
Includes
- 1x 3D Arcade Game Console
- 1x AC Adapter
- 1x 4.9ft VGA Cable
- 1x 9.8ft HDMI Cable
- 4x Panel Patterns
- 1x User Manual
