Deals: Reminder Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware

The Deeper Connect Nano is the next-generation iteration of Deeper Connect Mini with the same great features as the Mini but in a more portable package. This decentralized VPN and firewall solution works even without a subscription. You only have to pay once, and you’re good to enjoy the service forever. It is serverless and distributed. User data will no longer be logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed. This cybersecurity hardware has a 7-layer firewall that secures your entire home or business network. It blocks ads, trackers while monitoring web traffic. It even filters NSFW and NSFC on all internet devices.
Specs
- Dimensions: 2.48″ x 2.40″ x 0.94″
- Security: Layer 7 Firewall
- Decentralized private network
- Privacy protection
- Plug-and-play design
- Democratic internet
- High-speed internet connection
- Smart routing
- Secure getaway
- Web filter
- Parental control
- Seamless connectivity
- Low-energy consumption
- High-performance
- Minimalist design
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
