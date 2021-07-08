Deals: Reminder Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware

Just a quick reminder for the Geeky Gadgets readers about the great deal we have on the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware in our deals store.

The Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware is available in the Geeky Gadgets deals store for $299.

The Deeper Connect Nano is the next-generation iteration of Deeper Connect Mini with the same great features as the Mini but in a more portable package. This decentralized VPN and firewall solution works even without a subscription. You only have to pay once, and you’re good to enjoy the service forever. It is serverless and distributed. User data will no longer be logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed. This cybersecurity hardware has a 7-layer firewall that secures your entire home or business network. It blocks ads, trackers while monitoring web traffic. It even filters NSFW and NSFC on all internet devices. Watch this video on YouTube

Specs Dimensions: 2.48″ x 2.40″ x 0.94″

Security: Layer 7 Firewall

Decentralized private network

Privacy protection

Plug-and-play design

Democratic internet

High-speed internet connection

Smart routing

Secure getaway

Web filter

Parental control

Seamless connectivity

Low-energy consumption

High-performance

Minimalist design

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

