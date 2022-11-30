Deals: iPhone Vlogging Kit W/ Tripod, Mic, Light, More

The Movo iVlogger Smartphone Vlogging Kit is the ultimate All-In-One package for Smartphone Content Creators. Perfect for new creators the kit comes with everything you need to start producing high-quality content today.

Plug in the Shotgun Microphone for an instant upgrade in your sound quality. The microphone features a Super-Cardioid Polar Pattern which zeros in on the audio you want to capture and cuts out unwanted background noise and audio distractions. Built with a 1/4-20 thread for mounting, an integrated shock mount, and a low-cut filter to eliminate low-frequency rumble, this mic is phantom powered so you never need to buy new batteries. It also comes with both 3.5mm TRRS and 3.5mm Lightning cables for your convenience. The LED-30’s mixture of warm 3200K and cold 5500K color temperature lights and 3 brightness levels ensure that your subject is always properly lit. Mini LED Panel is rechargeable and mounts to DSLR cameras, camcorders, or smartphone video rigs that have a standard cold shoe. Additionally, there’s a 1/4″ thread on the bottom for tripods and other accessories. Mini Ball-head phone tripod has 360? rotation and features adjustable legs for a maximum height of 12.5″. Mount lights, microphones, monitors, and other accessories to your mini tabletop tripod using the rail mount extension bracket for a fully customizable setup. Whether you’re looking for a filming kit for youtube videos or vlog equipment for your podcast, the iVlogger is the perfect choice for all your smartphone recording needs.