Deals: CleanMyMac One-Time Purchase Lifetime License

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the CleanMyMac One-Time Purchase Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 29% off the regular retail price.

The CleanMyMac One-Time Purchase Lifetime License is available;e in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $62.99 and it comes with a range of great features, more details are below.

Meet your personal Mac genius — CleanMyMac X, the smart all-in-one tool that will make your Mac run like new again. CleanMyMac X removes unwanted apps and files from all corners of your macOS, including outdated caches, broken downloads, logs, and useless localizations. The advanced Mac cleaning tools in CleanMyMac X will cut the extra weight in seconds so that you’re not constantly waiting on lagging apps. Not only that, this program is your fighter against malware, adware, ransomware, and all the harmful digi-threats. CleanMyMac X frees up to five times more disk space, while speeding up app launch times and boot times. Run it once and you’ll never want to go without it again.

Cleans unneeded files, like outdated caches, broken downloads, logs & useless localizations

Removes tons of clutter that lurk in iTunes, Mail, Photos & even locate gigabytes of large hidden files

Fights off malware, adware, ransomware & all them -wares that are specific to macOS

Instantly removes browsing history, along with online & offline activity traces

Removes unneeded apps & instantly updates all of your software

One-time purchase license allows you to use software forever, all minor updates included

More Features

One button is enough. Fix issues on your Mac with just one click

Fix issues on your Mac with just one click Smart means safe. Built-in Safety Database tells junk from important files

Built-in Safety Database tells junk from important files Smart assistant. Guides you through regular disk cleanups, even showing you what else is there to clean

Guides you through regular disk cleanups, even showing you what else is there to clean Multiple languages. CleanMyMac speaks: English German Spanish French Ukrainian Italian Polish Portuguese (Brazil) Dutch Simplified Chinese Japanese Korean

CleanMyMac speaks:

You can find out more information about this awesome deal on the CleanMyMac One-Time Purchase Lifetime License over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals