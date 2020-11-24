Deadpool 3 To Be Written By Bob’s Burgers’ Writers

Many have been wondering if we will get a Deadpool 3 movie. This is because now that Disney has bought Fox, and with the company known for their family-friendly content, many have expressed some concern that Deadpool might not fit into Disney’s family-friendly image.

However, for those hoping to see at least a third Deadpool movie, you might be happy to learn that a report from Deadline has revealed that the movie is still on the table and that it might have even found some new writers – Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, the writers for the animated series Bob’s Burgers.

The report claims that Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has been getting pitches from writers for the third film and that they might have gone with the Molyneux sisters. The report also says that Marvel’s Kevin Feige will be involved with the movie, and it will be the first Deadpool movie to be produced by Marvel.

We’re not sure how this will all turn out now that it is under Disney/Marvel, but given the success of the first two movies, I’m sure we will get another movie. The question is how long will it take and will it be worth the wait?

Source Ubergizmo

