DAWN urban backpack from $99

A new urban backpack has been launched by a Kickstarter and has already raised over $140,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 36 days remaining. Designed to provide the ultimate urban backpack the DAWN pack has been designed to provide everything you need for modern everyday travel.

“The DAWN storage system and its dynamic features make your life less complicated by providing a simple and practical carrying solution for daily use, commute, photography, and traveling.”

“The DAWN backpack provides an unbeatable organization system that adapts for additional items during your trip. Unique magnetic snap, YKK zippers, dual-sided laundry cube, and premium fabrics that let you store and access your gears effortlessly, give you peace of mind while traveling.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals