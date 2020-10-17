DAWN backpack with light strip, modular storage and more from $129

OmniPax Design has created a new urban backpack to help keep your essential gadgets organized during your daily commutes or weekend travels. Launched via crowdfunding the DAWN backpack has already raised over $1 million thanks to over 8,000 backers and is now available from $129 from Indiegogo.

Early bird backers can benefit from a massive 48% discount off the recommended retail price of $249, and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the end of the year. Check out the video below to learn more about the urban backpacks features.

“The DAWN backpack provides an unbeatable organization system that adapts for additional items during your trip. Unique magnetic snap, YKK zippers, dual-sided laundry cube, and premium fabrics that let you store and access your gears effortlessly, give you peace of mind while traveling.”

“While designing the DAWN backpack, we thought about all possible situations you go through daily and designed many innovative features to change the way gears are stored and accessed. The Ultimate Urban Backpack keeps you organized for daily carry and weekend travels. Charge your devices on the go & light up your life.”

Source : Indiegogo

