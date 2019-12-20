Darwin Project gets a full release in January

Scavenger Studio’s Darwin Project showed up at Microsoft’s E3 conference way back in 2017. If you liked it, it’s been in Xbox Game Preview ever since, and despite going free to play in 2018, there has not been a whole lot of activity around the battle royale brawler. So fans may be feeling a bit disappointed and may have been wondering if they would ever see anything new for this game. Well, today we have news to turn that frown upside down. Scavenger has announced that the game is getting a full release in January 2020, which will also see it make its way to PlayStation 4. That’s good news for the game’s 3.6 million players.

Darwin Project takes place in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic landscape in northern Canada. In preparation for an impending Ice Age, a new project is launched that is half science and half live entertainment, which pits participants against one another.

It’s like Hunger Games. It’s a good thing for fans that the battle royale genre is thriving at the moment. Just look at games like Fortnite and PUBG. So this is a well-timed, and maybe even a bit overdue. This release should please fans who have been waiting for a long time.

Source Engadget

