Dad Takes Down Town’s Internet While Trying To Stop His Kids From Going Online

It isn’t easy to take the internet away from your kids these days. Even if you ban it at home, they will find it elsewhere. However, over in France, a dad thought that he might have a good idea on how to stop his kids from going online: by using a signal jammer to try and knock the internet out in his home. Sadly, the jammer might have been a bit too effective because it ended up knocking out an entire town’s internet. He is not popular right now.

Authorities were alerted when a carrier reported the issue to the Agence nationale des fréquences (ANFR), where it was discovered that a signal jammer was being used to block radio frequencies in the town. Soon after a technician traced the jamming signal to a house in the neighboring town, where the dad admitted to purchasing the device online and using it.

The ANFR’s report says, “The explanation was disconcertingly simple: the jammer had been installed by the father of the family to prevent his teenagers from accessing the internet with their smartphone instead of falling asleep! His children had indeed become addicted to social networks and other applications, in particular since the confinement imposed due to the epidemic of Covid-19.”

The authorities seized the device and the man is now facing potential jail time and a hefty fine. Presumably his kids have internet again.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

