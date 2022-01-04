Dad Charged $15,000 When Daughter Goes On Genshin Impact Shopping Spree

Many games these days are adopting the free-to-play model, where the game itself is free but developers earn money through in-game ads or other purchases. There have been many horror stories of parents discovering thousands in credit card bills, but these are usually done by young kids who might not know better.

But for one Singaporean father, his 18-year old daughter managed to rack up an SGD $20,000 ($15,000) bill in-app purchases in the popular game, Genshin Impact. This comes from a report from The Straits Times where the dad got a call from his bank informing him of a missed payment worth $15,000.

The purchases were made after the daughter used her Grab account (Asia’s version of Uber) to link it to the game. The father had at first provided his credit card to the daughter to cover her transportation expenses when she used Grab, but it looks like the daughter managed to link her Grab account to the game, which allowed her to make purchases through it.

However, the dad managed to recover half the amount that was spent, but $7,000 is still a lot of money for a video game. Lawyer Lionel Tan says, as the daughter was aged 18 and is of legal age to enter into contracts, it would be hard to argue that she did not know what she was doing here.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals