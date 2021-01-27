Cyberpunk 2077’s Latest Update Introduces New Bug

Things are still not great with Cyberpunk. Cyberpunk 2077 was plagued with a wide variety of bugs to the point where console gamers could barely play it. Sony started to refund gamers for the game as it was essentially unplayable. On PC, it is better, but it isn’t without its issues. The company did promise to release major patches meant to fix the problems, but this seems to have brought new problems.

In the latest patch for the game that will take it up to version 1.1, players have discovered a game-breaking bug. It involves a quest called “Down on the Street” where players had to meet up with a key NPC and receive a phone call. However, when they do meet the NPC and the call comes in, nothing happens. Obviously, this is frustrating, but it gets worse.

Since this is part of the main questline, it means that players who have played up to this stage will not be able to go any further. CD Projekt, has acknowledged that they are aware of the bug and are working on a new update to fix it.

The company has posted a workaround on its website that will hopefully help us deal with the issue and continue with the game. This game just can’t catch a break.

Source Ubergizmo

