Cyberpunk 2077 update fixes bug from the last patch

CD Projekt Red has fixed their latest snafu: The bugs that were inadvertently added to Cyberpunk 2077 recently. After last week’s major update, some players found that they were unable to progress past a certain point. Six days later, CDPR has rolled out a fix for this game-breaking bug.

The problem occurred in the mission Down on the Street for players who saved their game during the “Wait For Takemura’s Call” objective on version 1.06 of Cyberpunk 2077. If you loaded that save in the 1.1 patch, dialogue options may have been missing during this call. The bug also stopped players from interacting with other characters. It was an issue that only happened under specific circumstances, but it was enough to block players from progressing any further.

The 1.11 hotfix is now live on PC, consoles and Stadia. It also rolls back a change to item randomization. CDPR did note in the patch notes that it will need to further investigate a “save/load loot exploit” though.

The game is slowly getting better. Earlier this week, CDPR released the first set of official modding tools for it. The new tools should allow you to build on top of CDPR’s vision of Night City and have some more fun.

Source Engadget

