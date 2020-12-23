Cyberpunk 2077 Save Files Getting Corrupted

Save files are what games use to save our progress and allow us to pick up where we left off. So naturally, gamers can get upset when a game’s save file is corrupted because that usually means all progress has been lost and they’ll have to start all over again.

Well, sadly, we can now add corrupted save game files to Cyberpunk 2077’s growing list of problems. It looks like many gamers are encountering issues with corrupted save files. It seems that once a save file hits 8MB in file size, it will be corrupt.

GOG.com says, “Unfortunately the save is damaged and can’t be recovered. Please use an older save file to continue playing and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials. If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it. The save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches, but the corrupted files will remain that way.”

It is a data structure issue. Apparently, once saved data hits the 8MB limit, it will start saving into other data structures to the point where it can overwrite critical data, which eventually corrupts the save file. Hopefully, they will find a fix for this quickly.

