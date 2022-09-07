Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC to be next-gen-only

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first DLC. CD Projekt Red has announced Phantom Liberty, an adventure that takes place in a new district within the Night City. That’s great news for fans of the game.

The trailer doesn’t really tell us very much, only that the protagonist, V, is taking an oath of allegiance to serve the New United States of America. You will be happy to know that Johnny Silverhand returns, warning you that swearing to the New United States is a “bad idea.” Bad idea or not, at least you will get to explore a mysterious part of the city and get some awesome new weapons like a totally electric whip.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red told us that a new DLC would be coming, but we have to wait until 2023. In the meantime, you can get your Cyberpunk 2077 fix with a new spinoff anime debuting on Netflix on September 13th. To celebrate the launch of the show, CD Projekt Red is also launching an Edgerunners-themed update to the game, which includes a new tool called REDmod that will make modding Cyberpunk 2077 an easier experience in general.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be a next-gen-only DLC for Playstation 5, Xbox Series S / X, PC, and Stadia.

Source The Verge

Image Credit CD Projekt Red

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals