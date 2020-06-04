Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream delayed

The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream has been sadly been delayed and will now occur on June 25th in light of the recent protests around the entire country. Scheduled as part of Summer Game Fest, the event was originally scheduled for June 11th and would have given fans a new look at CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG.

“We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter,” the Cyberpunk 2077 account tweeted Tuesday.

The delay follows similar decisions from other game companies. For instance, Sony postponed a scheduled PlayStation 5 stream, and EA Sports delayed a preview of Madden NFL 21. These days we are used to delays thanks to things like covid and now these recent protests. So they moved the event to June 25th. Hopefully, there will not be any more delays. Fans can all of the info at that time and it isn’t too long of a wait anyway. Hopefully, it will be worth the wait once all is said and done. Fans are looking forward to learning more about this new upcoming rpg.

Source Engadget

