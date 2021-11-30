Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen upgrade to be free for PS4 and Xbox One owners

Cyberpunk 2077 has had many many problems. The game was doomed from the start, with so many bugs and issues that it became a laughingstock. But now CD Projekt Red says that it is “on track” to release the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 in the first quarter of 2022. The studio’s parent company announced this news on Monday. CDPR had initially planned to release the update in late 2021 but then it announced a delay to early 2022 back in October.

CD Projekt also confirmed that anyone who purchased the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive the next-gen update for free. So that is a bit of good news about this game at least. Since the game is currently playable on the current generation systems through backward compatibility, everyone who owns the game on a console will get the upgrade for the awesome price of free. If you don’t already have Cyberpunk 2077, you can always buy it while it’s currently 50 percent off on the PlayStation and Microsoft Stores and get the game at a discount before the updated version arrives next year.

Many of the bugs have now been worked out and it can be an enjoyable game.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals