Cyberpunk 2077 Loses 75% Of Players On Steam

Cyberpunk was one of 2020’s most highly-anticipated games, but the launch was a total mess. The game had a ton of bugs and other issues, although for the most part, PC gamers were spared the problems. But despite that, many gamers still ended up feeling less-than-satisfied.

According to Steam, it looks like Cyberpunk 2077 has lost about 75% of its player base on Steam about a month since it was launched. Though, games do tend to lose players over time. It is natural as some gamers wander away for other games.

However, what makes this drop in players unique is the fact that it happened a month after the game was launched. Games like The Witcher 3 also experienced a similar drop in the number of active gamers, but it was over the course of several months, not in a single month.

However, despite these issues, it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 was still a financial hit for the company. Despite having to issue refunds to console gamers, the developers still managed to sell over 13 million copies, which is nothing to sneeze at. However, despite the financial success, the developers are facing a class-action lawsuit over the problems with the game as many users are not happy.

Source Ubergizmo

