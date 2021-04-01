Cyberpunk 2077 DLC still coming in early 2021

If you haven’t gotten a refund for your copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you should have new content for Night City soon. The page on the game’s website is live saying that the DLC will hit Night City in “early 2021,” although given the game’s sliding release date and the need for patches, that could change or actually be closer to June than January.

The page went live at the same time the game launched, though it didn’t attract a lot of attention until the last few days. The most important updates are the two patches CD Projekt Red promised that will address issues on last-gen consoles. These are scheduled to ship in January and February, while dates for tech upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have not yet been revealed to the public.

As to what form the DLC might take when it starts rolling out, CDPR has suggested we’ll see something similar to what happened with its last game The Witcher 3. 16 free DLC updates that came out shortly after the game’s launch. These added cosmetic upgrades, new animations, and some small quests, and were separate from larger paid expansions that had hours of gameplay. Multiplayer is still scheduled for after 2021 at some point.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals