Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Now Facing A Class Action Lawsuit

When CD Projekt Red finally released Cyberpunk 2077, it was filled with bugs. To make matters worse, the console version of the game, especially for PlayStation gamers, was pretty much unplayable with performance issues that caused the game’s framerates to drop to as low as 10 fps. Yikes.

So it doesn’t really come as a surprise that some gamers are looking to sue the developers over it, which is what the Rosen Law Firm in New York is trying to do. The company has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors of CD Projekt Red who purchased stock in the company between the 16th of January, 2020 to the 17th of December, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the firm alleges that the developers did not disclose enough information about the game and its bugs. It also points out how the developers called the game “complete and playable” back in January 2020, but yet delayed the game’s release. It also uses statements from the company’s president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński, who told investors that there were “no problems” with the console version of the game, and that it was merely about optimizing it. Turns out that was not true.

The game is still available for PC and Xbox, but Sony has pulled the game from its PlayStation Store and is refunding gamers. The game can still be considered a success despite these problems. It did sell 13 million copies, which took into account the copies that were refunded. Not bad.

Source Ubergizmo

