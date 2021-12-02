CVS Pharmacy offers audio prescription labels in the US

After a trial back in 2020 at 1,700 locations across the US, CVS is expanding the availability of its Spoken Rx audio prescription labels to all 10,000 of its pharmacies across the nation. The accessibility feature is available through the CVS Pharmacy app. You can easily use your phone to scan Rx bottles equipped with special RFID labels that allow the device to read the label, including any instructions related to dosage amounts, out loud in both English and Spanish.

You have to enroll in the service if you want CVS to put Spoken Rx labels on your prescriptions though. You can do it over the phone or in-person at one of its many locations. In-store, pharmacists can help patients ensure their CVS app is set up correctly. If you don’t have a smartphone, CVS will offer a free standalone speaker device for you. Patients can also ask for prescription bottles with Braille or large-print labels if that is what you need.

“This is a positive step that offers same-day access for prescriptions filled in CVS stores,” said Eric Bridges, the executive director of the American Council of the Blind, which helped CVS develop this feature. “Spoken Rx allows for a greater level of privacy, safety, and independence for blind and visually impaired customers.”

However, if you get your prescriptions from more than one pharmacy chain, the CVS app won’t work with those. Only CVS.

Source Engadget

