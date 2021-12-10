Cuphead DLC arrives on June 30th

Cuphead has been a huge hit ever since it launched years ago. People enjoy the game and it has a decent fan following. Studio MDHR has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited Cuphead expansion. After several delays, The Delicious Last Course will arrive on June 30th, which is nearly five years after the platformer debuted if you are keeping count.

A trailer that emerged at The Game Awards shows more of the 1930s-style art that made Cuphead so compelling. The Delicious Last Course takes place on a new island, Inkwell Isle. There are new weapons and charms, and you’ll have even more nasty bosses to battle.

Ms. Chalice, who has some unique abilities, will join Cuphead and Mugman on this new adventure. She’ll be a playable character in the original game too, which is pretty cool.

The DLC was announced back in 2018, with a planned release window of the following year, so yes, it’s been a long wait. And even though this is hailed as Cuphead’s “final challenging quest,” this won’t be the last we see of him. There is an animated Netflix series called The Cuphead Show that is in development as well. So we will be seeing more.

Source Engadget

