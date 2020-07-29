Cuphead Could Arrive On The PS4

When Cuphead was initially launched, it was exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox and Windows platforms. However, we have some good news for non-Xbox gamers, if you own a PS4 and were hoping to play the game.

Some gamers have spotted a listing for the game on PSN. However, it seems that the listing was for international PSN Stores, but we can safely guess that if it is released, it should be available globally. Right now there is no word on when it will be launching, but given the listing, we imagine that it should be soon.

The game was at first released for the Xbox and PC platforms, but it later expanded to include macOS, and it also found its way onto the Nintendo Switch, and even Tesla cars got the game which is playable through their vehicle’s dashboard. The PS4 has been feeling left out, but the time is soon for the console.

We don’t know if the PS4’s release will also include the DLCs that have also been released for the game, but either way, it is great news for Sony fans. It should not be long until it hits the PS4 and PS5 and you can play it.

Source Ubergizmo

