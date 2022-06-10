Cult Of The Lamb Releases On August 11th

If you have been following this game, you will be happy to know that Cult of the Lamb will be released on August 11. The publisher, Devolver Digital announced the news yesterday during its Summer Game Fest live stream. This is shaping up to be a popular game this summer.

The news came with a new trailer, but don’t get excited. The trailer didn’t show much, but it did finally let us know when we’ll be able to play the game. Hopefully it is as weird as it is cute because let’s be honest, that’s what we all want. We want cute mixed up with all kinds of messed up and messy mayhem. Or maybe that’s just me. Is it? Not sure. It looks like a lot of fun though. The art style and the design look really exceptional. I can’t wait to play this one.

But that was not all of the Summer Game Fest news. Also Geoff Keighley hosted his own live stream today, with some new looks at The Callisto Protocol and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, as well as an official look at The Last of Us Part 1 – a remake of the 2013 game for goodness sake.

Source and Image Credit Gameinformer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals