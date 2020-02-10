CS:GO to mute abusive players

Valve is working on a new moderation system for CS:GO that could get rid of bad players. The upcoming system will warn players if they receive significantly more abuse reports than their peers and it also punishes them if they ignore it. If others continue reporting them for abuse, then they will be muted by everyone by default. It seems harsh, but they were warned. Other players can choose to manually unmute them, but they will remain in the default mute state until they earn enough XP to get rid of the penalty.

The CS:GO team announcement reads:

“Because the new system is driven by reports, it lets players establish their own standards for communication and ensure that their fellow players receive anonymous feedback when they’re out of line.”

We don’t know how many reports a user has to get before they issue a warning, but the team clarified that reports from those who play frequently and don’t report often carry more weight, most likely as an effort to prevent people from gaming the system. And accounts “that generate no XP and/or spam reports will have little to no impact.” It’s not clear when they’ll start sending out warnings, but they said they’ve already started tracking players’ reports with the new system.

Source Engadget

