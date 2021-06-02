Crysis Remastered Trilogy coming to PC and consoles this fall

A year after it released a remaster of the classic first-person shooter Crysis, Crytek is now optimizing the other two games in the main trilogy for today’s modern platforms. The developer will release Crysis Remastered Trilogy this fall on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Crytek also adds that the games will run “even smoother” on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. They should with all of that new technology.

Crytek is working hard on the collection with Saber Interactive. You can get a bundle of all three games, and you will also be able to buy Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered separately if you want to. Though it’s not clear what enhancements those two games will have compared with their original versions, (They were released in 2011 and 2013) Crysis Remastered might give us some insight.

That game included textures up to 8K, motion blur, HDR support, a bunch of light settings, and improved particle effects. Crysis Remastered also offers software-based ray-tracing on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Whatever they offer, it will be interesting to see how Crytek takes advantage of the ray-tracing capabilities of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. These games should look pretty great and play great too.

Source Engadget

