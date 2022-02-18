Crunchyroll is now on the Nintendo Switch

You can now catch up on some anime on your Switch. The anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has unveiled an app for Nintendo’s console.

Using your Nintendo Switch to watch movies is still a new concept, but it’s taking off. There are Switch apps for Hulu, YouTube, Twitch Pokémon TV, and Funimation. We will likely see more entertainment platforms on the Switch soon, due to its popularity. Almost 103 million units of the Switch have been sold around the world, surpassing its predecessor the Wii, Wii U, GameCube and Nintendo 64. It helps that Switch sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, even leading to a global shortage that carried over to 2022 and included absurd price gouging.

We should note that the user base for Switch is larger and more diverse than other game consoles (half of all Switch users are women and its users tend to be older as well). But there are far fewer streaming options on Switch than other consoles, so this will help a lot as it adds more.

While Crunchyroll is free, you will need to purchase one of its premium plans in order to stream shows on multiple devices or watch those shows off-line. Plans for it start at $7.99 a month.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Crunchyroll

