Crunchyroll anime streaming service ceases operations in Russia

Yet another company is temporarily cutting the Russian market off from its services after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, Sony’s Entertainment unit blocked Russian users from accessing the Crunchyroll anime streaming service and the company said it would halt the home entertainment release of films like Spider-Man: No Way Home within Russia. The company previously said it would not release its upcoming schedule of theatrical films in the country.

“We stand with many businesses around the world who have now paused their business operations in Russia, and in support of the humanitarian efforts currently underway in Ukraine and the surrounding region,” Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra said in an email. Vinciquerra told employees that the company was also halting future TV distribution deals as well.

The timing of the Crunchyroll suspension comes after Sony’s $1.175 billion deal to buy the platform in 2020. The company started adding titles from its Funimation catalog at the start of March. Crunchyroll told Premium subscribers in Russia that it wouldn’t charge them for service while the platform is unavailable in the country. And Sony’s PlayStation division had already stopped hardware and software sales before Friday’s decision. So citizens will not be able to enjoy Sony anything for a while.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Crunchy Roll

