Crossfire: Legion to hit Steam early access on May 24th

Real-time strategy game Crossfire: Legion will soon be available on Steam in early access, which is great news for fans of the game. You’ll be able to get your hands on the title starting on May 24th.

It’s based on the CrossFire tactical shooter series, which is very popular in Asia. If you don’t know, the original game has more than a billion registered players, according to developer Smilegate. The most recent title, CrossfireX, was released on Xbox consoles earlier this year as well.

The early access build of Crossfire: Legion will include the entire first act of the campaign. You can also look forward to co-op as well as multiplayer modes with leaderboards. Players will take command of an army from one of a trio of factions: Black List, Global Risk, and New Horizon. You will fight with rivals across a range of environments and terrains as well.

It should be noted that Blackbird has a strong track record, with titles like Minecraft Earth and Hardspace: Shipbreaker. The studio is also working on Homeworld 3. Given both Blackbird’s reputation and CrossFire’s overall popularity, Crossfire: Legion has the potential to be a really big hit and they are counting on this.

