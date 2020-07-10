Crash Bandicoot is coming to iOS and Android

This is a good year to be a Crash Bandicoot fan. There is no doubt about it. With Toys For Bob working on a direct sequel to the original games and now we have news that you’ll also be able to play him in an endless runner for iOS and Android soon.

Right now, we don’t know exactly when Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will make its official debut, but it likely won’t be too long of a wait.

“We’re really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile,” said King vice president of game design Stephen Jarrett, in a press release.

As for the story of this installment, Crash is taking on his nemesis Neo Cortex who wants to control the multiverse. The game will be more than just the typical running segments though. You’ll also be able to craft additional weapons for Crash and you may spend some time building up your base with Coco and fighting multiplayer battles. It sounds like an interesting blend of features that should make an interesting game for Crash fans.

You can pre-register today ahead of the game’s US launch if you just can’t wait to play this one.

Source Engadget

