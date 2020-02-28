Coronavirus Could Force Cancellation Of The Tokyo Olympic Games

The coronavirus has impacted businesses and travel, and forced companies to pull out of events. It has also resulted in one of the biggest trade shows involving mobile devices to be cancelled this year. Now it looks like another major event could be at risk of being cancelled. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), due to growing concern of the spread of the coronavirus, there is a chance that if things do not improve, the 2020 Olympic Games could very well be cancelled. Previously, there was already some concern about whether or not the event could go ahead.

Initially, it was believed that this would not be an issue, but after new cases in Japan were confirmed, it could mean a cancellation of the games. It will not be postponed or relocated but cancelled. Previously, the mayor of London had offered to host the games if they required relocation, but now it seems like they could be cancelled.

The spread of the virus has affected pretty much the entire world, so relocation wouldn’t make sense as it would pose the same risks. Nothing is certain yet though. It is a possibility.

Source Ubergizmo

