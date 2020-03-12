Coronavirus Conference Cancelled Due To The Coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus is a problem for the entire world. It has affected the health of people worldwide and has huge implications on businesses and the economy, especially with people being quarantined, factories being forced to shut down, and events being cancelled.

Speaking of events, there were plans for a conference called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” that was organized by the Council on Foreign Relations. But ironically, the conference will no longer be moving ahead due to the coronavirus, since it is not the best idea for groups of people to gather in confined spaces for long periods of time.

The event was supposed to take place between the 11th of March to the 3rd of April, in New York and Washington. However, the event has been cancelled. This is not the first conference to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak though.

MWC 2020, the largest conference in the world for all things mobile, was also cancelled. Google has also decided not to host a physical I/O event this year, and Apple’s rumored March event is also said to have been canceled. The virus is axing all kinds of events. Will Apple’s WWDC 2020 event proceed as planned? That is et for mid-year.

Source Ubergizmo

