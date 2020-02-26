Coronavirus Apparently Causing iPad Demand In China To Surge

Apple’s iPad has long been the king of the tablet market, but recently in China, there has been a surge in demand for the tablet. This is according to a report from DigiTimes who claims that there is an increase in demand for tablets in the region due to the coronavirus.

The outbreak has caused many factories and businesses to shut down temporarily while the government attempts to contain it. However, since businesses cannot be expected to shut down entirely, many have resorted to remote working scenarios, where employees are expected to work from home remotely.

And so, there is an increase in demand for portable devices like tablets like the iPad. These are ideal devices for both workers and students to continue being productive even while at home. DigiTimes has also reported that as a result of the demand, many online retailers have sold out of the tablets, and those that do have remaining stock have hiked their prices up.

It was previously thought that companies like Apple could benefit from the coronavirus, since there might be an increase in App Store spending as more people are forced to stay home and need to find alternate means of entertainment. Now it may be benefiting tablet sales too.

Source Ubergizmo

