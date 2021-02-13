AutoBuff cordless car polisher $89

If your searching for a quick and easy way to polish your car you may be interested in the new Kickstarter campaign for the AutoBuff cordless car polisher by Pumpit. Capable of both polishing and removing small scratches the car polisher can be used for compounding, polishing and finishing. The cordless design allows you to quickly and easily cover your whole car thanks to the 45 minute battery life with speeds of up to 3800 OPM.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the AutoBuff campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the AutoBuff cordless car polisher project play the promotional video below.

“Autobuff is designed with delicate appearance, comfortable grip and easy operation which symbolized a combination of mechanical aesthetic and powerful performance. Thanks to its ability to move orbitally and create dual operations, Autobuff is a perfect fit for anyone who wants to bring back their carís original shine effortlessly without hurting the car paint.”

“A glowing and shining car always comes either at the cost of money or hours of time and energy. However, AutoBuff, unlike other standard rotary polishers, is much easier to control because of its dual-action movement, which means you can use it to remove the swirls and scratches easily with considerably less energy.”

“Cordless design gives you much more freedom of movement than wired ones. Featuring a 4000mAh battery that lasts for 45 minutes, it enables you to polish your car without pesky cable and you can easily work on those off-angle and hard-to-reach areas of the vehicle such as the lower part of the bumpers.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the cordless car polisher, jump over to the official AutoBuff crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

