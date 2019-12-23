Congress Raises The Legal Vaping And Smoking Age To 21

T

hese days, it’s not cool to smoke cigarettes. Instead, the youth have turned towards e-cigarettes. In fact, the number of teens smoking e-cigarettes has doubled from the previous year, while cigarette smoking has actually declined.

However, this is not any healthier than smoking cigarettes, which is why the government is about to make it harder for teens to gain access to it. The US Congress has passed a new law in which come 2020, it will raise the legal age to vape and smoke tobacco products from 18 years old to 21 years old.

While the legal age for smoking is 18 years old nationwide, there are actually many states across the country that have changed it to older than 18, so the new law will affect those states who have maintained it at 18. Will this reduce the number of people smoking? We will see.

If they really want to, teens will find a way to get their hands on cigarettes and alcohol despite being underaged. And they will find a way to vape. These laws almost never stop kids from doing what they want to do. So I doubt this will completely solve the problem.

And if it doesn’t, what will they do next?

Source Ubergizmo

