Command & Conquer Remastered Now Available

25 years after Westwood Studios’ first Command & Conquer game kicked off the hit series, gamers can now enjoy the Remastered Collection. It is now available on both EA’s Origin store and Steam for $20. It includes both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, as well as their expansion packs: Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath.

You’ll be happy to know that the games are now playable in 4K with updates that retouch the in-game graphics. If you want, you can switch back and forth between the old and new looks. The music and FMV scenes are now in HD with subtitles as well. EA has also released the source code for both titles under the GPL version 3.0 license, which should help modders and level makers, and it’s even including support for organizing add-ons via the Steam Workshop.

Petroglyph developed the new remastered editions, and got things going with a mod of their own, a Nuke Tank that changes the game’s Mammoth Tank to fire tactical warheads. In a Reddit post outlining the open source release EA producer Jim Vessella said that the team wasn’t able to fulfill one promise at launch, as LAN play is not yet available to truly bring the mid-90s nostalgia.

Source Engadget

