Command & Conquer Remastered Collection arrives June 5th



Real-time strategy fans won’t have to wait much longer to pit the GDI and Brotherhood of Nod against one another in glorious 4K. EA will release Command & Conquer Remastered Collection on Steam and Origin on June 5th. This collection includes both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, as well as Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath, their three expansion packs.

Aside from graphical enhancements, fans can expect to find updated controls and a tweaked user interface. The bundle will feature full multiplayer support right out of the box. There will be one-on-one quick matches, elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, and replays. It should be a lot of fun for old and new fans alike.

One of the studios that helped develop the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection was Petroglyph Games, which includes several people who worked on the original C&C. Even original series composer Frank Klepacki returned for the remaster. The development team also found a way to restore the franchise’s iconic full-motion video (FMV) cutscenes, so that is a big plus.

Besides the $20 digital edition, EA, with the help of Limited Run Games, plans to release two physical versions that come with a bunch of extras. They will cost $60 and $150. If you’re an Origin Access Premier subscriber, the game is included in your subscription already

Source Engadget

