Coming 2 America releases early on Amazon Prime

Amazon Studios has somewhat of a premature launch policy when it comes to streaming releases, like with The Boys season finale, The Expanse, Jack Ryan and a few others. So it’s not surprising that one of its most high-profile releases in recent months is available a day early. Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 comedy movie, stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall again as they travel from the country of Zamunda to the US on an adventure. And that is where the fun begins.

While this movie was originally meant for release on the big screen from Paramount Pictures, Amazon secured the worldwide rights late last year as the pandemic forced theaters to close. Coincidentally it has released it on the same day Paramount+ began streaming. At least we think it is a coincidence. Now that it’s currently playing, you can watch it early and have time for all of your other shows that usually come on on a Friday night. Likely, the season finale of WandaVision.

Will this be a hit for Amazon? We will have to wait and see. It will be tricky to follow up on the original in an era where so many get offended by humor.

Source Engadget

