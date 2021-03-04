FinalPress coffee and tea maker hits Kickstarter

Coffee and tea drinkers may be interested in a new brewing system aptly named the FinalPress, offering a plunger style design to brew coffee or tea anywhere. Launched via Kickstarter the campaigners already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 850 backers with still 31 days remaining.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the FinalPress campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the FinalPress coffee and tea maker project play the promotional video below.

“Meet FinalPress. It will replace the bulky coffee brewing tools while making the same great tasting coffee with minimal time and effort. It’s made of high quality stainless steel that is super light & portable! FinalPress is specifically designed and engineered to make brewing easy and affordable at home and on the go. “

“FinalPress directly brews coffee or tea in your mug to eliminate any mess. You can be your own barista anywhere. It does not require professional barista experience, speciality brewing equipments or messy cleanups. Simply add coffee grounds in the FinalPress, stir, wait and press the plunger, as simple as that. “

“With our patent pending FinalPress mechanism, you will be in control of the brewing process from start to finish. Stir between 10 to 30 seconds depending on any strength you prefer, from very light and delicate to full bodied and leave it in the cup for couple of minutes and finally press the plunger multiple times(or more) to maximize the release of rich flavor.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the coffee and tea maker, jump over to the official FinalPress crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals