Clubhouse’s audio chat rooms are now open to all

For those who want to check out Clubhouse, you no longer need to join a waitlist. Almost a year and a half after it debuted, the audio discussion app is finally moving out of beta. Now it is open to everyone. To celebrate this, the company is also unveiling a snazzy new logo.

Clubhouse says that users can share links and invite others to join. The company says that there are half a million audio chat rooms on the app every day, and also that 10 million people have signed up since the Android app was available in May. In fact, Clubhouse added a direct message system just last week and the community has already sent 90 million messages. So obviously people are liking it. Enough to spend over an hour a day on Clubhouse on average.

So how do they keep things fresh? The idea is to roll out big updates every week or two, just like how other social media apps are updated. It seems to be working so far.

Clubhouse has tough competition though. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Discord and Spotify have all moved into audio chat rooms recently. Now that the app is finally open to everyone it can keep growing.

