Clubhouse Now Available For Download On Android

It was just the other day when the developers of Clubhouse announced that they had begun beta testing of its Android app. If you want to take part in the beta, Clubhouse has announced that the app is available in the Play Store, although it is still in beta and is still limited to certain users and regions.

The developers said, “Today, we are thrilled to share that Clubhouse for Android will start rolling out in beta immediately. We will begin gradually, with the U.S. today, followed by other English-speaking countries and then the rest of the world. Our plan over the next few weeks is to collect feedback from the community, fix any issues we see and work to add a few final features like payments and club creation before rolling it out more broadly.”

Just remember that even though you can download the beta, it doesn’t mean you can take part in it. Clubhouse is still keeping things an invite-only/waitlist method for the moment, so you either need to wait for your turn or be invited by a friend who has already joined the social networking platform.

Clubhouse plans to scale up their backend this summer, which could mean more invites, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens. But at least Android users can download the app.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals