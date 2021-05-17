Clubhouse Android app to be available worldwide in a week

If you are looking forward to Clubhouse, here is some good news. Clubhouse’s Android app will soon be much easier to find. According to a report from TechCrunch, Clubhouse will make the Android version of its drop-in voice chat app available worldwide within a just a week. It will hit Brazil, Japan and Russia on May 18th, with India and Nigeria getting their first look three days later, after that. Everyone around the world will then have access by the afternoon of May 21st.

The startup started beta testing its Android app in the US back on May 9th, just a few months after beginning development. The iPhone release has been available since March 2020. But the rest of the world has had to wait longer. This is why this is good news.

Actually, there’s a strong incentive for Clubhouse to expand quickly, even if its Android app is still in testing. Facebook, Twitter, and other internet giants are rolling out Clubhouse-like features in an effort to cut the app’s momentum and keep users on their own social platforms. This, of course, could keep new users joining Clubhouse where they would otherwise be tempted to stick to the other incumbent social networks.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals