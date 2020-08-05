Cloud gaming coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th

Microsoft’s video game streaming technology, Project xCloud, will hit Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th, at no additional cost for members. The initial rollout covers 22 countries across North America, Europe and South Korea, and gives you access to over 100 games, including Destiny 2, Gears 5, Minecraft: Dungeons, The Outer Worlds, Sea of Thieves and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Microsoft revealed in July that xCloud would be rolled into Game Pass Ultimate in September, but didn’t give us an exact date or specific titles. Today, Microsoft listed the names of 36 games heading to Game Pass Ultimate via xCloud.

Project xCloud makes Xbox console games playable on Android smartphones and tablets, streamed in over WiFi or cellular data. It’s been in beta since October of 2019, and it’s proven to be one of the most consistent, steadily-growing streaming services.

Game Pass Ultimate costs $15 a month, and it gives you access to a massive game library on Xbox consoles, PC and Android devices, plus Gold multiplayer services. There’s also a basic version of Game Pass for consoles, which costs $10 a month, and a separate version for PC, which is on sale right now for $5 a month.

XCloud will be available via Game Pass Ultimate in 22 countries at launch, and those are: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Here’s the list of confirmed xCloud-Game-Pass titles right now:

• Ark: Survival Evolved

• Bleeding Edge

• Costume Quest 2

• Crackdown 3 (campaign)

• Destiny 2

• F1 2019

• Forza Horizon 4

• Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

• Gears of War 4

• Gears 5 Ultimate Edition

• Grounded

• Halo 5: Guardians

• Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

• Halo Wars 2

• Halo: The Master Chief Collection

• Halo: Spartan Assault

• Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

• Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

• Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

• Minecraft Dungeons

• The Outer Worlds

• Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps

• Quantum Break

• ReCore: Definitive Edition

• Ryse: Son of Rome

• Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

• State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

• Sunset Overdrive

• Super Lucky’s Tale

• Tell Me Why

• The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

• Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

• Wasteland 3

• Wasteland Remastered

• Yakuza Kiwami 2

Source Engadget

