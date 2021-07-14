How to clear cache on your Android phone or tablet

One way you may be able to speed up your Android phone or tablets is by clearing the cache on the device. We just found out how to do this on the iPhone and now we have a guide for Android devices.

As with the iPhone there are two ways that you can clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet, this can be done in your browser on Android or in the various apps.

How do you clear cache in the browser on your Android phone?

Google’s Chrome is one of the most used browsers on Android so this guide will show you how to clear your cache in Chrome on Android. If you clear you cache in Chrome then it will delete all the data and you will need to login again to any website you want to use.

Open the Chrome app on your Android Phone Select the three dots at the top right of you device. Click History and then select Clear browsing data. Then choose All Time, to clear all the data. Select Clear data. That’s it the data in your Chrome browser will be cleared.

How do you clear app cache on Android?

Clearing the app cache on Android can be a useful way to speed up your Android device and also speed up various apps on your device. This can also clear up some extra space on your phone or tablet if you have a lot of data in these apps. Follow the steps below to clear the app cache on your Phone. This can differ by manufacturer so you may need to check your handsets guide if the method below does not work.

Go to Settings on your device. Select Storage from the menu. Select Other App on your device. Scroll down to the app you want to clear the cache for. Click the Clear Cache button That’s it you cache should be cleared.

These settings may vary slightly by device and also by browser on your Android Phone or tablet. We hope you find this guide useful and helpful, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Google

